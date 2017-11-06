Mumbai Crime: Truck runs over 18-year-old, driver flees

An 18-year-old boy was crushed by a truck at Bhandup in a tragic hit-and-run accident on Saturday morning. The victim’s friend escaped unhurt and was riding the bike as per a report by Hindustan Times.



Representational Image

The two friends were heading back home in the Western suburbs when the accident occurred. As per the police who said after checking the CCTV camera footage, “The driver was reversing the truck which knocked down the bike. We are on the lookout for the driver. The driver did not help the victims and sped off.” The police are now scouring CCTV footage to identify the truck driver.

As of now, the driver has been booked under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC, and sections 184 (driving dangerously) and 134 A and B (escaping from the spot without rendering help to the victim) of Motor Vehicles Act.

