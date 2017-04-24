Mumbai Crime: TV actor Parth Samthaan booked for molesting girl



Parth Samthaan

TV actor Parth Samthaan, best known for his work in Hindi-language television shows, 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan' and 'Best Friends Forever?' has been booked by the Bangur Nagar police, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to The Times of India, this is after a 20-year-old girl, who accused him of molestation, claimed in a second statement that she was molested by Samthaan four years ago, when she was 16-years-old.

The Bangur Nagar police summoned actor Parth Samthaan on 25th March, in connection with a sexual harassment case filed by a 20-year-old aspiring model, who claims that the actor demanded sexual favours from her.



"We would party together, and there were times when, after getting drunk, he would try to get intimate," she said.

According to police sources, when the duo met in the second week of February, the actor was again reportedly drunk.

This time, he allegedly told the complainant that if she wanted his assistance, she would have to peform sexual favours. "I told him I wasn't interested. This rejection made him angry. Later, I learnt of a WhatsApp chat wherein he had made obscene comments about me," she said.

The model then went and registered a complaint with the Bangur Nagar police. The FIR was filed on February 13. The police had registered a case under Section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the IPC against Samthaan.



File pic of producer Vikas Gupta (left) with actor Parth Samthaan

In January 2016, Parth Samthaan slapped a legal notice on his former mentor, producer Vikas Gupta, claiming that he tried to molest him and a host of other ‘offences’ like extortion, criminal breach of trust, cheating with knowledge, dishonest or fraudulent removal of property, lurking house-trespass by night, forgery for harming reputation, criminal intimidation and abetment to commit suicide.