Mumbai Crime: Two arrested with 500 cough syrup bottles

The Crime Branch officials on Monday arrested two men and seized around 500 bottles of various cough syrups. Senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray said a joint team of police and officials of the Food and Drugs Administration had kept vigil near a mall on the Eastern expressway following a tip-off.

A car was intercepted, and 497 bottles of various cough syrup brands, worth around Rs 50,000 were found, he said. The two men in the car – Ansari Soheb Ahmed Ataullah and Abdul Kadir Mohammad Ali Khan – were arrested as they did not possess necessary permits.

The brands seized include Cyrex, Rexee and Recodex X, which need a permit for sale or even possession, said Inspector Thackeray. A case was registered under Drugs and Cosmetics Act at Vartak Nagar police station.