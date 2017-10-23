The Nagpada police have arrested two students who hurled a lit firecracker at the cops outside the gates of the South Mumbai Police Control room. Both accused – Hannan Yusuf Sheikh, 23, and Sayyed Kafilur Rehman, 23, – are students and live in Byculla. They told the police that they had done it for fun. Both were released by the holiday court on a cash bond.

Constables Madhukar Gaykar and Ravindra Khare were posted at the South Region Control room, Nagpada. Early Saturday, Gaykar spotted two youths on a scooty at the gates of the office. He went to check what they wanted, when the man riding pillion hurled a live sutli bomb at Gaykar and the two raced away. Fortunately, the cops were not harmed.

“We found out its registration number from CCTV footage,” said a police officer. A search was carried out and the police arrested the youths from Byculla. Both were released on a cash bond of R15,000 each, the officer said.

