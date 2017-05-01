Mumbai Crime: Two men held with Corex, Nitravet-10 worth Rs 1.20 lakh



The Mumbai Crime Branch laid its hands on a haul of medicines after intercepting two men near Lakshman Yadavrao Market on SG Barve Road in Kurla (West) on Saturday night. Officers have seized 999 Corex bottles and 18 boxes of Nitravet-10 tablets, all worth Rs 1.20 lakh, from the duo. They are trying to find out from where they got the consignment.

The duo has been identified as Santosh Dalwai (37) and Aslam Naik (37). An officer said, "They have been arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. After being produced in the holiday court, they were sent to police custody till May 3."

On drug trail

Crime Branch unit 3 senior inspector Jagdish Sail had received a tip-off that the consignment would be brought to Kurla. A team led by inspector Sanjay Nikumbe kept vigil in the area. Around 11.15 pm, a taxi stopped near the market and two people got out. When the police saw them waiting for someone, Nikumbe went and asked them what they were doing.

At first, the two gave vague answers, but later they said they had a bill for the medicines they were carrying. When the officers asked for it, they could not produce it. The consignment was then seized.