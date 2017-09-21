Mumbai Crime: Two Nigerians held with drugs worth Rs 50 lakh

Two Nigerians have been arrested for allegedly possessing 20 kg Amphetamine, worth around Rs 50 lakh by sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau, a senior official said yesterday.

"We have arrested two Nigerians from the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Monday. They had come to Mumbai by Rajdhani Express from Delhi. We have recovered 20 kg of Amphetamine from their possession," Zonal NCB director Kumar Sanjay Jhasaid.

Tatteh Joseph and Ani Stanley Chukwuma, were to take the contraband to South Africa. "We were alerted by the Delhi NCB so that we can swoop on the entire network including the Mumbai support," Jha said. The NCB official said they recovered a table from the duo and when they broke it they recovered the contraband. "Joseph has two passports, one of Ghana and other of Nigeria. But he admitted to being a Nigerian," added Jha.

20 kg

Amount of Amphetamine the two Nigerian drug peddlers were carrying