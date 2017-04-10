Mumbai Crime: Two Nigerians held with drugs worth Rs 8 lakh



Representational Image



The Anti-Narcotics cell of Azad Maidan police station has nabbed two Nigerian nationals and recovered 115 gm of cocaine, worth Rs 6.9 lakh, and 60 gm of MD, worth Rs 1.2 lakh, from the duo. Following a tip-off, cops laid a trap at Wadi Bunder. However, the peddlers got wind of the police presence and attempted to flee the scene. The police team was up to the task and apprehended the accused after a brief chase.

Also read - Thane: 3 Nigerians held, party drugs worth Rs 12 lakh seized

The duo was identified as Nanso Daniel Nazeqwe (26) resident of Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai and Obiorah Ekwelor (29) year, resident of Kopar Khairane. Cops have booked both with relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. They were produced in holiday court and have been remanded to police custody.



Representational Image

The arrested accused were also arrested last year for possession of narcotics and were out on bail. "The court had granted bail to both the accused last year on the assurance that they will not get involved in drug peddling," said an officer from anti-narcotics cell.

Also read: Mumbai cops beef up to take on Nigerian drug peddlers

Sleuths of Azad Maidan unit got information that 4 drug peddlers will be coming to Wadi Bunder to sell drugs. Senior Police inspector Santosh Bhalekar laid a trap with a team of 2 officers and 3 constables. At 3 am on Sunday, cops noticed 4 Nigerian nationals arrive at the spot. The peddlers started running in different directions, but the policemen formed 2 teams and ran behind them, succeeded in nabbing 2 Nigerians.