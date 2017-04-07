Mumbai Crime: Two shoot man dead; murder caught on CCTV



Representational picture

Two unknown bike-borne assailants shot a 40-year-old fruit seller dead at his home in Mira Village. According to a report by Indian Express, both accused were captured on CCTV.

According to Kashimira police sources, the victim Shyamu Dound was asleep at his home, when the accused, who arrived on a motorcycle knocked on his door at around 2 am on April 6.

Dound opened the door upon being awakened and spoke to the two, who told him that they were living in the neighbourhood and had lost their keys. Without warning one of them opened fire at Dound and both fled the spot.

Shyamu Dound's family members woke up after hearing the shots and found him lying near the door. He breathed his last before getting admitted to the Bhaktivedanta hospital in Mira Road and his body was sent for post-mortem to JJ Hospital.

Dound lived with his wife, four childrenand in-laws. He family asserted that he did not have any enemies. Police are studying the CCTV footage but are unable to identify the assailants or the bike's number. One of the assailants was wearing a helmet.

Dound's family and friends are currently being questioned and the accused have been booked under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC, read with relevant sections of the Arms Act. Cops also believe that a locally made pistol was used to commit the crime.