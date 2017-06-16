Mumbai Crime: Uncle, friend sexually abuses 14-year-old boy for months

Ghatkopar police have arrested two men for sexually abusing and assaulting a 14-year-old boy for the past seven to eight months.

According to the cops, the teenager's 26-year-old uncle brought him to the city from their village in Uttar Pradesh to work at his pan-beedi shop. "But, after bringing the boy to Mumbai, the uncle assigned him to work for a friend who sells idlis and other snacks.

Every night for the last seven to eight months, the two men sexually abused and assaulted the boy," a Ghatkopar police officer said.

The incident came to the fore on Sunday when the teenager walked into a restaurant in Ghatkopar in search of food. "The hungry teen had reached Rambharose restaurant and, on being asked, told the restaurant owner about his ordeal," the officer said.

DCP Sachin Patil said, "When the owner of the restaurant called me, I immediately alerted cops in Ghatkopar." Senior inspector Venkat Patil said, "Both the accused have been booked under Section 377 (unnatural offence) of the IPC and under some sections of the POSCO Act."