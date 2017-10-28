Mumbai Crime: Uncles from hell held for sexual assault of minor niece

The Mahim police have arrested a history-sheeter for sexually assaulting his 16-year-old niece. His brother who tried to shut her mouth and poured hot wax on her hands and threatened her with dire consequences, was also arrested.



The girl told her grand parents about the incident, they complained to Mahim police

The uncles from hell were held on October 26. The history-sheeter, who had been arrested in a murder and two molestation cases, had recently been released on bail. He stayed with his brother, their parents and their niece. “On evening of October 25 around 7 pm he undressed his 16-year-old niece and tried to indulge in sexual activity with her. When she refused, he forced himself on her. He also showed her porn clips and tried to have unnatural sex with her,” said an officer from the Mahim police station.

Police said her other uncle tried to shut her mouth, and when he failed, poured hot wax on her hands and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. But the girl told her grand parents who complained to Mahim police. Police immediately arrested them.

Both have been arrested under IPC Sections 376 (f) (being a relative of victim, committing rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by weapon or means) and relevant section of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police speak

“The prime accused in this case was earlier involved in a murder. He was also arrested in two molestation cases,” said DCP (zone 5) Rajiv Jain. “While he was out on bail he committed this act. He has been arrested and remanded in police custody by the court,” he added.

