Mumbai crime: Was actress Kritika Chaudhary murdered? Cops to probe

Kritika Chaudhary. Pic courtesy her official Facebook account

Small-time actor Kritika Chaudhary was found dead in her rental apartment in Andheri West on Monday evening. Her semi-decomposed body was found by the Amboli police, who broke into her flat in Shri Bhairavnath Society after neighbours complained of a foul stench emanating from her home.

The Amboli police and Unit 9 of the crime branch have launched a parallel investigation into the case. Police sources said that a murder angle is also being investigated.

Upon entering the freezing one-bedroom apartment on the fifth floor, sources said the police found "the body in a semi-decomposed state and the air conditioner set to 19 degrees. There was a wound on her head". A resident said, "She was a very friendly person, but I rarely saw her in the building."

Mumbai police spokesperson Rashmi Karandikar said, "An Accidental Death Report has been registered."

Abhimanyu Mishra, a priest of a temple located opposite the building said, "I spoke to her just five or six days ago, when she was taking some boxes to her flat. She used to rarely visit the temple. It is a very sad incident; may she rest in peace."

A police officer said, "Looking at the body, it seems as if she died at least three to four days ago. The body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem."

A native of Haridwar, Kritika came to Mumbai in 2011. She got her big break in 2011 on the TV show 'Parichay – Nayee Zindagi Ke Sapno Ka'.