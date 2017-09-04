Mumbai Crime: Watchman found dead with 12 stab wounds

A 29-year-old man, who worked as a watchman at a building in Bandra West, was found murdered on Saturday night. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. They are yet to find the motive behind the murder and trace the killers. Police said that the victim, identified as Anjani Tiwari, was stabbed at least 12 times.

Also read: Crime: Man gets life imprisonment for stabbing married woman to death

According to sources, Tiwari, who was there in the city for the past one year, did two jobs to meet his financial needs. During the day he worked as a salesman and at night as a security guard. Though his family lives in Uttar Pradesh, a couple of his relatives stay in Mumbai for work. The cops have not been able to find any evidence at the crime spot. They have only recovered Tiwari's cell phone and some cash.

A police officer said, "We got to know on Saturday night that Tiwari's body was spotted on Chapel Road, Bandra West. On reaching the spot, we rushed him to the nearest hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. His relatives mentioned that he did not have any dispute with anybody, yet we are probing the case from all possible angles."

You may also like to read: Bizarre! Hungry man stabs mother, feasts on her heart

Also read: Builder stabbed to death by wife's ex-husband: 5 chilling details