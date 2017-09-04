Mumbai crime: Watchman strangles 8-year-old, rapes her thinking she's dead

Anwar Alam has been remanded in police custody

The Kharghar police have arrested Anwar Alam, 23, a watchman for raping an 8-year-old girl and attempting to kill her. The incident occurred on August 31, when he visited the minor's home while she was alone. Alam first attempted to rape her and when she resisted, he strangulated her till she was unconscious. Assuming she was dead, Alam then proceeded to rape her and later, left her house.

Knew the family

Alam knew the minor's family as he used to be their neighbour when he resided in Owe Village in Sector 35 of Kharghar.

He moved to Khopoli after he got a job with a private company as a watchman. Even after moving out, he would visit the minor's family. On August 31, too, the accused was making a routine visit. This time around, the 8-year-old was alone at home.

Raped and left

"Alam first attempted to rape the girl, but she resisted. The accused then caught hold of her mouth and strangulated her with his hand. When she became unconscious, he thought that she was dead. He then raped her and left the house. The girl then approached her mother and narrated the ordeal," said a police official from Kharghar police station.

A case was registered the same day at the Kharghar police station under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Seema Mundhe, police sub-inspector, Kharghar police station said, "On August 31, the girl approached us along with her parents and according to their statement, we registered a case. The accused was arrested, produced in court and remanded in police custody till September 8." Alam and the minor were taken for a check up. The minor is fine after receiving medical treatment.