Mumbai Crime: Who dumped 127 bullets in Bhendi Bazaar drain?

Dawood stronghold aflutter after butcher makes find on Wednesday; police launch manhunt for person who dumped them as investigation reveals that of the 127 bullets, 40 are dummy

The bullets found in the drain in Bhendi Bazaar

The Bhendi Bazaar police have launched a manhunt for the person who dumped 127 bullets in the drainage in the area, once the den of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who is wanted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. A butcher from Mutton Street stumbled on the pile of bullets as he was walking in the area on Wednesday evening and informed the police.

The bullets are of .33 mm bore and have been sent for forensic tests. The Crime branch, too, has been roped in for a parallel inquiry.

Bhendi Bazaar continues to remain the centre of D-company activity, with locals saying that Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar operates close to where the bullets were found.

On Wednesday evening, a butcher located at Muttonwala Street in Bhendi Bazaar spotted the bullets in the drainage. Panicking, he immediately called the Mumbai Police control room. The control room alerted the JJ Marg police station, whose patrol van reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Locals were shocked at the large haul, wondering why anyone would dump bullets in a gutter.

“We received information from the control room that a man had called about bullets lying in a gutter. We called the BMC officials and asked them to remove them. A total 127 bullets were recovered,” said an officer.

Primary investigation has revealed that out of the 127 bullets, 40 are dummy. The cops questioned shop owners on the street, all of whom denied any knowledge of the bullets.