

Representational Image

A 26-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against her facebook friend, who she says, took her to a lodge and raped her.

Also read - Mumbai: Husband charged with unnatural sex by wife, claims 'false complaint'

The incident took place on Sunday and as per the woman, who is a student at a central Mumbai college, said she met the accused on Facebook, as per a report by Times of India. As per a police officer, the lady said that she and the accused with chat on Facebook and became friends. The accused then asked her to meet him at Shil Phata, Thane, where he took her to a lodge and raped her. As per her complaint, soon after leaving the lodge, the woman started to bleed.

Also read - Mumbai Crime: Man records sexual act with wife, rapes her sister

The woman and the accused then started to panic, seeing the blood and went to a hospital in Mumbra, where she had to be admitted for treatment for a few hours. She was subsequently administered some medicines and kept under observation until she stopped bleeding.

After being discharged, the woman and the accused when to Mumbra to meet her sister after which she went to her house in Agripada. A police officers said, once she reached home, the woman’s condition deteriorated again and on being asked by her family as to what had happened, she told them about her encounter with the accused. She told them that he had promised to marry her but later backtracked. Her family, in turn, filed a case of rape against the man at the police station.

Also view photos: The story of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar