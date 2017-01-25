Mumbai Crime: Woman booked for torturing her 12-year-old adopted son

The Chunabhatti police have booked a 51-year-old woman for torturing a 12-year-old boy she had adopted three years ago from his parents.

Ramchandra and Shivani Shinde, residents of Swadeshi Mill Ward, Chunabhatti, had adopted Ajay, who was nine, from Pune. Shivani, who is in her 50s and her husband Ramchandra, aged 71, did not have children. Shinde renamed the boy Shivendra and enrolled him in a nearby BMC school. But, after a few months, Shivani started telling the boy to do household chores and thrashed him if he refused.

A year later, fed up of the torture, Shivendra told his class teacher about it. The teacher called Shivani to school and counselled her. But, the next day, she stopped sending the boy to school.

On October 12, 2016, the NGO Pratham received an anonymous call informing them about Shivendra’s plight. Navnath Kamble, programme coordinator, asked Mona Kate, a volunteer, to check the facts. Mona visited Shinde’s place on October 14, but, found it locked. Mona visited the house a couple of times afterwards but it was still locked.

“On December 17, when I went to their house, they were at home. I told them about the complaints and asked them to remain present before the child welfare committee,” said Navnath Kamble. Both appeared on December 19.

When the committee spoke to Shivendra, he broke down and spoke of the torture he had faced for two years.

“Shivendra said he was hit with hot objects and that Shivani even set the dog on him sometimes,” said an officer. A case was immediately registered against Shivani.

“As per the directions of the CWC volunteer of Pratham, we have registered an offence under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act 2015 and Child Labour Act 2016 against the foster mother,” said DCP (Zone 6) Shahji Umap.