Mumbai Crime: Woman finds pervert masturbating at Metro station

A woman discovered a man masturbating at Airport Road station on Friday. The incident occurred between 3:45 to 4:00pm. She tweeted about the matter to the Metro authorities and the police and is in the process of lodging a formal complaint with the Andheri Police.

According to The Times of India, the woman mentioned in her tweet that the she saw the accused pleasuring himself at Airport Road station, which she termed has become unsafe for women.



Metro officials have stated that they have studied CCTV footage and will be submitting it to officials who are investigating the case.

Metro authorities responded to the woman's tweet by promising to take note of her complaint and ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

This could very well be a first such case of sexual harassment to have happened in a Mumbai Metro. Such things have taken place in the recent past as well.

In February, a 48-year-old man was arrested for masturbating on a woman, at the busy Churchgate railway station in broad daylight. The accused confessed to the Azad Maidan Police that he walked up to and stood behind the woman, who was waiting outside the station and stealthily began unzipping his pants and masturbating and left after doing the deed.

A 22-year-old student underwent a humiliating experiance on board a train from Borivli to Dadar in July, when a man from the handicapped compartment hurled abuses and even began masturbating at her. The girl, later posted her ordeal on Facebook. She stated the man began to unzip his pants and proceeded to masturbate while looking at her. It was then at this point that she decided to call the police helpline. To her chagrin, the helpline operator refused to aid her in anyway and only laughed at her predicament and disconnected the call.

Again in July, a professor from a renowned SoBo college was on her way home on Saturday when she fell victim to a pervert's vulgar advances. Not only did he chase her and flash her, but after getting her attention, he started masturbating in front of her. She managed to get a policeman to chase him down and nab him.

