Mumbai crime: Woman found murdered in a closed house in Nalasopara

A 28-year-old woman was found with her throat slit in a closed house at Nalasopara east under the jurisdiction of Waliv police station. The deceased has been identified as Saroj Birandra Kumar and used to stay in Dhani Bag area of Nalasopara east. According to police sources her body was found in a closed room in the locality, where she used to stay with her husband and son.

She was missing since Friday but no missing complaint was registered, said a police official from Waliv police station. Her husband is working in a spare parts shop located in Borivali. He regularly left home around 7.30 and returned in the evning around 8.30 pm. On Friday, after coming back from work, he found his wife missing, and started searching for her. Later, people in the locality complained of a foul odour emanating from the house and informed the police. When the police reached the spot they found the door locked from ouside and broke in to find the body, said a police official from Waliv police station.

During enquiry it was revealed that after her husband left the house in the mornng, she also went out daily. The reason behind the murder is still unclear. Her throat was slit with a sharp weapon, the residents of the room, where her body was found have also been missing since. Dy Sp Anil Akde said, "We have registered the case and after sending body for autopsy police are doing investigation."