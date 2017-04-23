Mumbai Crime: Woman leads stalker to police

Man had been following the 37-year-old along Colaba Causeway; when they neared cops, she raised an alarm



Illustration/Uday Mohite

Teaching a lesson to a stalker, a 37-year old woman led the man right to the police station. The accused, identified as Nazir Mansuri, (32), was arrested by the police after the woman and a few passers-by nabbed him close to Colaba police station.

The woman was shopping on Colaba Causeway on Tuesday afternoon when she noticed that Mansuri was following her to each shop, pretending to shop as well. She ignored him until he allegedly touched her back. At first, she thought it might be accidental but when he touched her again, she decided to teach him a lesson. She let him follow her and walked straight to the police station, and then when he allegedly touched her again, she raised an alarm.

She shouted, 'Kya kar rahe ho, sharam nahi aati' (what are you doing, don't you have any shame). On hearing her, Mansuri tried to flee the spot and started running, but passers-by chased him and caught him a few metres away from the Colaba police station, and he was later handed over to the police.

"Officials from Colaba police station heard the commotion and reached at the spot. On the complaint of the woman, he was booked under Sections 354 (molestation) and 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and was arrested immediately," said a police official.