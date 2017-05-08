Mumbai Crime: Woman loses Rs 60,500 to scam promising free car



Representational picture

A 32-year-old woman employed at a hospital in South Mumbai fell prey to an scam that led to her getting duped out of Rs 60,500. A cheating case has been registered with the cyber crime police.

According to The Times of India, police say the victim received a courier naming her the lucky winner of a car for shopping in an online portal. She received a call the next day from a man named Rajesh Gupta.

Claiming to be an employee of the online shopping portal, Gupta instructed her to submit her personal details to get the car registered in her name. She was further told to deposit money for insurance and transportation fees in a bank account, which she did without fail.

The woman realised something was amiss when the car wasn't delivered to her. On contacting the portal's office she learnt to her shock that no such scheme existed nor there was any employee named Rajesh Gupta working for them.