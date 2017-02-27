Mumbai Crime: Woman murders husband; pins the blame on her sons

A 48-year-old woman has been found guilty of her husband's murder by the Shahu Nagar police. Having killed her husband accidentally during a heated argument at their Dharavi home, she initially pinned the blame on two unidentified persons, who she said attacked them and then said that her two sons were behind the assault and murder.

The Shahu Nagar police, grilled her thoroughly after finding inconsistencies in her statement. The woman, Halimunisa Khan, then confessed to the crime. According to a report by The Times of India, Halimunisa and her husband Shafiq Khan (56) had a tiff during which, he injured his wife by throwing a tile at her. Halimunisa then picked up the same tile and threw it back at him twice, the second throw led to her husband's demise.

The couple were found lying a pool of blood, after which, Shafiq was declared dead and Halimunisa admitted to the Sion Hospital. Cops say she would be arrested immediately after her discharge.