Mumbai crime: Woman police officer molested on Ganpati Visarjan day



Representational picture

A woman police officer was allegedly molested by an unidentified person in Sion while she was heading home after Ganeshotsav visarjan bandobast duty on Wednesday. The police have lodged a case against the unidentified accused and are further probing the case.

"In her complaint, she has said that around 100 metres from her house, when she was passing through a small, badly-lit lane, someone grabbed her and forcibly started touching her inappropriately. When the officer screamed for help, the accused panicked and fled from the spot," said a source.

The Wadala TT police have lodged a case of molestation.