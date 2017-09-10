Mumbai crime: Woman police officer molested on Ganpati Visarjan day

By A Correspondent | Mumbai | Posted 1 hourNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Mumbai crime: Woman police officer molested on Ganpati Visarjan day
Representational picture

A woman police officer was allegedly molested by an unidentified person in Sion while she was heading home after Ganeshotsav visarjan bandobast duty on Wednesday. The police have lodged a case against the unidentified accused and are further probing the case.

"In her complaint, she has said that around 100 metres from her house, when she was passing through a small, badly-lit lane, someone grabbed her and forcibly started touching her inappropriately. When the officer screamed for help, the accused panicked and fled from the spot," said a source.

The Wadala TT police have lodged a case of molestation.

Trending Video

Watch video: Bollywood Biggies attend Mukesh Ambani's grand Ganpati festivities

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply