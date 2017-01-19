Mumbai Crime: Woman raped at knifepoint in Malad on New Year's Eve

A 22-year-old woman, on Tuesday night, complained to cops that she had been raped at knifepoint by her former boyfriend in a flat in Malad on the night of December 31. Kurar police are investigating the matter.

Also Read: Fourteen-year-old girl gangraped, murdered in Maharashtra

According to cops, the complainant is a housewife. She hails from Kutch in Gujarat. The accused has been identified as one Salim Kasu Khalifa, who is from the same Gujarat village and was known to the woman for three years. As per the woman’s complaint, on the night of December 31, she stayed at her aunt’s house in Kurar gaon in Malad (East). She had told Khalifa that she would be staying with her aunt.

A police source said when the woman was alone at home, Khalifa barged into the house in the evening. When she told him to leave, he assaulted her and demanded physical relations. When she resisted, Khalifa pulled out a knife and raped her.

Read Story: 80-year-old woman found dead with bottle inserted in private parts

Recently, one of her relatives encouraged the woman to lodge a police complaint.

A case under section 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against Khalifa, who is on the run.