In a blatant act of bullying, a man assaulted the mother of a rape survivor yesterday after she refused to withdraw the rape case against his son. Police sources said the accused, Shivaji Kamble, 48, stabbed the 37-year-old woman in her stomach and neck in broad daylight at Kurla. Cops at Nehru Nagar police station have booked Kamble for attempt to murder.



Representational picture

Police sources said that Kamble's son, 22, has been in judicial custody since August after he was arrested for raping the complainant woman's daughter.

Speaking to mid-day, a Nehru Nagar police officer said, "The incident took place around 6.30 pm, when the woman was at a nearby vegetable market. Kamble approached the woman and, initially, he threatened her, telling her to drop the rape case against his son. But, when she refused to do so, Kamble pulled her by her hair and assaulted her. He kicked her before stabbing her in the stomach and neck with a sharp weapon.

Locals standing nearby found the woman bleeding profusely and rushed her to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar for treatment. But, by then, Kamble had fled from the spot."

Cops informed that the rape accused has been refused bail in the past.

"Kamble was taken into custody last night. He said he was acting out of frustration because his son has been denied bail," said Pramod Koparde, senior police inspector, Nehru Nagar police.

Koparde added that Kamble has been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.