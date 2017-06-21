Mumbai crime: Woman's 'lover' kills her husband in Bandra, nabbed

A 30-year-old man was arrested from Nashik yesterday for allegedly killing the 40-year-old husband of a woman at her behest in suburban Bandra last month, police said on Wednesday.

Police traced Chetan Waghela to his hideout in Nashik, nearly a month after one Sachin Chari was found dead with his throat slit on the terrace of a government colony building in Bandra (east).

Also read: Man beheads wife, carries her head to police post in Uttar Pradesh



The plot to kill Sachin was unravelled after police picked discrepancies in the statement given by the deceased's wife Sonali Chari on his death. Sonali was arrested after she spilled the beans during interrogation, an official said. Sonali told police that she decided to get rid of Sachin as she was fed up with frequent quarrels and roped in Vaghela.



As per the plan, Vaghela called Sachin to the terrace of the building on May 28 and both of them consumed liquor, the official said, adding that Vaghela then slit Sachin's throat using a sharp-edged weapon. According to police, Vaghela travelled to Shirdi, Vadodara, Ahmedabad before going to Nashik, where he was traced and arrested.