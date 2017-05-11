Mumbai Crime: Woman's body found with her throat slit in her Colaba home

Colaba police are on the hunt for an unidentified assailant, who murdered a 28-year-old woman at her residence on Wednesday morning. Cops say the deceased's throat was slit utilising a sharp object. Investigations are currently on and a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged.

According to Hindustan Times, police feel the murder could have been committed between 8:45am and 12:30pm. The woman identified as Shweta Mahendra Tandel was alone at home at the time as her husband Mahendra was at work.

The slain woman's father Dhananjay Narayan Tandel, has also registered a statement with the police against her husband, who he suspects killed her. Cops further learnt from the victim's father that his late daughter and her husband were previously in a relationship and tied the knot last year. The police are probing if the husband could be responsible even though the victim's parents are unable to provide how it could be a possibility.

According to Colaba police station sources, Mahendra found his wife Shweta with her throat slit and lying in a pool of blood after returning home and immediately admitted her to St George Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. He also informed her family members.

Police registered a case in the matter after hospital authorities informed them.