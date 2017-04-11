Mumbai Crime: Woman's lover detained for attacking husband



Victim Dilip Mishra;s condition is reported to be stable

Days after a 33-year-old resident of Nalasopara chawl was brutally attacked by his wife's lover, Waliv police detained three people in connection with the case. Investigation has revealed that the main accused had planned to get rid of him, as he wished to marry the victim's wife.

Affair with neighbour

Around three months ago, victim Dilip Mishra had rented a place in Sakinaka, where main accused Sameer was his neighbour. Soon after he realised that his wife was having an affair with Sameer.

Hence, he shifted to Nalasopara chawl. Last Saturday, the accused went to Dilip's house and told him that he wished to talk to him and settle the matter. Thinking of a truce, Dilip went with him.

Attacked with axe

A police source said, "Sameer along with his two friends attacked Dilip with a blade and axe. They also beat him up. After he became unconscious, the trio escaped from the spot. Finding him in a pool of blood, passersby rushed him to Platinum Hospital. Later he was shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli."

Meanwhile, police interrogated the victim's wife, following which they detained the trio. An officer from Waliv police station said, "The three of them have been detained in connection with the attack on Dilip. Further investigation into the matter is on."