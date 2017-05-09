Mumbai Crime: Woman set on fire by husband

A 36-year-old woman was set on fire in Ulhasnagar on Monday evening by her husband, who first doused her in kerosene. The woman has been hospitalised, while the husband is absconding. The Central police have registered an attempt to murder case and are investigating the matter.

According to the police, the woman has been identified as Sami Shaikh (36) while the husband has been identified as Santosh Kumar Shaikh. They are residents of Azad Nagar, Kemani Road, in Ulhasnagar. The incident took place at 6 pm outside Blue Berry hotel at Kalyan-Ambarnath Road.

The women works with the hotel as a waitress and Shaikh had been asking her to quit her job and stay at home. "On Monday, the accused went to the hotel and called the woman outside. He was carrying a bottle with him. When she came, he flung the kerosene on her, threw a lit match and fled. The woman was immediately taken to Central hospital," said a police officer from Central police station.

A case has been registered at under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. "We registered a case at 9 pm against the husband and are investigating the matter. We are looking for the husband," the officer said.