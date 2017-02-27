Mumbai crime: Woman smashes husband's head over financial tiff



As a verbal tiff over financial matters turned into a heated argument, a woman smashed her husband's head in a fit of rage, killing him on the spot.

Though even the woman was injured in the tussle, she is reported to be out of danger. Shahu Nagar police have registered a case against the accused under murder charges.

According to police, the couple identified as Shafiq Khan, 56 and his wife Halimunisa Khan, 48, were found in a pool of blood at their home in Azadnagar on Friday.

Though both of them were rushed to Sion hospital, Shafiq was declared brought dead. After Halimunisa regained consciousness on Saturday, she confessed to have killed her husband.

He attacked first

Shafiq, who used to work as a driver, resided with his family at Azad Nagar in Shahunagar, Dharavi.

On Friday, the couple was having an argument over financial matters when Shafiq first attacked his wife. Thereafter, she picked up a paver stone lying in the room and smashed his head. Earlier, the cops were suspecting the role of other family members in the murder but after Shafiq's wife's statement everything was clear.



Not enough money

Speaking to mid-day, Shahu Nagar senior police inspector Dilip Thorat told mid-day, "The couple used to have verbal fights all the time. On the day of the incident, the argument was about Shafiq not giving enough money to Halimunisa for running the house. But this time the argument turned ugly."

"We have registered a case against the woman under section 302 (murder) of IPC. Currently she is undergoing treatment at Sion hospital. Once she gets discharged, we will arrest her," he added.