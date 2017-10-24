A 28-year-old woman was seriously injured and is in critical condition after her ex-lover stabbed her in her office at Vikhroli. The accused tried to flee after he stabbed the victim but was caught by her co-workers who witnessed the incident.

The accused, a 30-year-old man, who was in a relationship with the victim was angry at the fact that she ended the relationship to get married, as per reports by Mumbai Mirror. The woman is reportedly currently critical and is undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital.

As per the police, the accused walked into the victim’s office at noon and since the woman knew the victim, none of the employees thought it to be odd. He then asked her to step out for a minute. When she refused, the accused stabbed her multiple times using a knife.

After attacking the victim, when the accused tried to flee the spot, he was overpowered by other employees. He has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC

As per the reports, the accused was unable to move on after their breakup. He was bitter about her leaving him and threatened her with dire consequences such as divulging her private information on public platforms and physically attacking her; despite which the victim continued to ignore him.

The police are now going through the man’s phone and messages. As for the victim's statement, the police said that they have alerted her family who are currently focusing on her recovery. The police say they will record her statement once she regains consciousness.

