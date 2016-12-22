Mumbai Crime: Woman stabbed by live-in partner, a third time

She was on her way to the police station when he stabbed her with a kitchen knife from behind; manhunt launched to locate the accused



The accused, Sunil Ridlan and victim Kavita. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Most relationships hit a rough patch, but this 39-year-old woman seems to have had a particularly bad run of it. Since 2010, her live-in partner has attempted to kill her thrice now and though cases have been registered against him in all three instances, he managed to finagle his way out in the last two instances and is currently at large.

A violent past

Kavita Kalibhaut is a Bhandup resident where she lives with her boyfriend and live-in partner, Sunil Ridlan alias Soni. Both of them are contractual sweepers with the BMC.

Kalibhaut also has three children from a previous marriage while Ridlan has two kids with his wife who left him after discovering his affair with Kalibhaut.

The first time he allegedly attacked her by stabbing her in April 2010, the Bhandup police registered a case for attempt to murder, but she turned hostile and the case fell through. The second time in October 2012, he again attacked her and a case was registered for assault, but this time, he managed to get out on bail.

The latest assault

“After Ridlan’s wife had learnt of their affair, they had started living together, but later separated. Since she didn’t want to go back to living with him, on Wednesday, she decided to approach the police station,” said Shripad Kale, senior police inspector of Bhandup police station. But when she reached the RR Paint Junction in Bhandup, Ridlan allegedly sneaked up from behind and attacked her with a kitchen knife.

“She was first attacked on her left hand and then on her back. He left the knife in her and fled the spot. A biker even threw his helmet at him to stop him in his tracks, but he managed to flee,” said Kale.

The police is now hunting for Ridlan while Kalibhaut has been admitted to Sion Hospital and is in a critical condition.

Family says

“I got a call from the police station about my mother being attacked, I immediately rushed to the Sion Hospital where she is admitted. My mother did not have any relationship with Sunil currently,” said Kavita’s daughter Ashwini.