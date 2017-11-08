Mumbai Crime: Woman found murdered in new friend's flat in Virar

An insurance agent who went to her new friend's house, was found murdered there late on Monday night. The Arnala police found the body of the 67-year-old woman in a flat in Rustamjee Evershine Global City Avenue Society at Virar. Her throat was slit and several grave injuries were found on her body. Ironically, the victim stayed in the same society, in Poonam Park Global City building. Her friend has been detained.



The deceased Kirtinidhi Vidyadhar Sharma resided with her family. According to the police, the flat where her body was found belongs to a 49-year-old woman, Pushpa Vasumdani, a real estate agent who has been living with her two kids there since past two years.



Police said Vasumdani and Sharma met in a beauty parlour 15 days back and became friends. They said Sharma went to Vasumdani's house on Sunday but did not return. Her mobile phone was switched off and her family began to look for her. They even went to Vasumdani's house, but it was locked. They then registered a missing person complaint with Arnala police station.

It is learnt that Sharma went to sell an insurance policy to Vasumdani. Police suspect that she was killed with the intention of robbery, as all her jewellery was missing, said a police official from Arnala police station.

Police said that Vasumdani claimed she was out on work. When she came back on Monday night, she saw Sharma's body. However, the Arnala police consider Vasumdani the prime suspect and have detained her. She is likely to be arrested the official added.

"We have registered a case against an unknown accused and detained a woman as the prime suspect," said Jayant Bajbale, SDPO (Sub-divisional police officer) Virar division.

