Mumbai Crime: Youth held with 70 gm Meow Meow drug at Malad

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has arrested a youth identified as Zaheer Mehmood Khan (27), who allegedly used to sell drugs to the employees of a call centre through five food stalls, that his family owns in the area. Cops have also recovered 70 gm of Mephedrone (MD) from his possession.
Acting on a tip off that Zaheer would meet one of his customers at the Malad Link Road area on Monday night, senior inspector Sunil Mane and a couple of other officers laid a trap. When he arrived at the Link Road junction, the cops nabbed him.
Cops say
Speaking on condition of anonymity, an officer from the Kandivali unit of ANC said, "The accused lives in a posh apartment at Link Road, Malad (west) along with his family. He is jobless. He got into the drug peddling business four years back."
"Zaheer's family owns five food stalls in Malad (west), from where he used to run the business. We had information about this, but whenever we raided the place, we found nothing," said the officer.
Zaheer has been booked under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. After being produced in a local court, he was remanded in police custody till April 20.
Over the past four years, Zaheer has developed various sources and has even got in touch with a lot of customers. Police are investigating the links and hope to bust a racket supplying drugs to call centre employees.
Customers knock on other doors
According to sources, Zaheer also used to supply drugs from his home. The housing complex where he stays has a number of buildings, each having two wings. Though the buildings are numbered, the wings are not. This led to a lot of confusion about his apartment, among the customers who allegedly came to collect drugs.
A source said, "Customers as well as drug peddlers used to knock on the doors of other flats in the night. Often some of them used to get into fights with the residents. Police got to know about it when people started registering complaints. They started keeping an eye on the building and eventually found out Zaheer's apartment."
