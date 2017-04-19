Mumbai Crime: Youth held with 70 gm Meow Meow drug at Malad

Also read - Mumbai Crime: Four arrested for supplying Meow Meow to Oshiwara dealer with 'Bollywood links'

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has arrested a youth identified as Zaheer Mehmood Khan (27), who allegedly used to sell drugs to the employees of a call centre through five food stalls, that his family owns in the area. Cops have also recovered 70 gm of Mephedrone (MD) from his possession.

Also read - Mumbai: As 'meow meow' gets mainstream, dealers come up with new code words

Acting on a tip off that Zaheer would meet one of his customers at the Malad Link Road area on Monday night, senior inspector Sunil Mane and a couple of other officers laid a trap. When he arrived at the Link Road junction, the cops nabbed him.

Cops say

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an officer from the Kandivali unit of ANC said, "The accused lives in a posh apartment at Link Road, Malad (west) along with his family. He is jobless. He got into the drug peddling business four years back."

Also read: Meow meow is the new party cry in Mumbai

"Zaheer's family owns five food stalls in Malad (west), from where he used to run the business. We had information about this, but whenever we raided the place, we found nothing," said the officer.

Zaheer has been booked under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. After being produced in a local court, he was remanded in police custody till April 20.

Also read: Cops suspect 'Bollywood drug' meow meow being made around Mumbai outskirts

Over the past four years, Zaheer has developed various sources and has even got in touch with a lot of customers. Police are investigating the links and hope to bust a racket supplying drugs to call centre employees.