Mumbai Crime: Youth murders roommate for using his mobile phone charger

Malwani youth stabs 22-year-old roommate to death for taking the mobile phone charger the former was using



The spot where Venkatesh Harijan allegedly stabbed Viru Bansal

A quarrel between roommates over who can use the available mobile phone charger led to one of them losing his life.

Also read - Don't touch that dial: Pune teen stabs youth to death over TV remote

The Malwani police have arrested a 20-year-old living in the area for allegedly killing his 22-year-old flatmate over the petty issue.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Malwani's old Mahakali Buddha Nagar area on Sunday around 11.30 pm. Viru Bansal was taken to Shatabdi Hospital by the Malwani police, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Later, the Malwani police arrested his roommate Venkatesh Harijan (20).

He was produced before a court last morning and remanded in police custody till March 17.

The incident

The accused and deceased stayed with another person in a rented house since the last two months.

Their roommate was identified as Ajay Balu Bansal. Viru and Ajay hail from Kolkata, while Harijan is from Karnataka, said a police officer. All of them worked as labourers on contract basis.

On Sunday night after dinner, the three were sitting together. Harijan was listening to songs on his mobile phone, which was connected to the charger.

The police said that after a few minutes, Viru removed the charger and used it to charge his mobile phone. A quarrel began, and in a fit of rage, Harijan took a knife and stabbed Viru in the chest. Ajay was shocked and ran out of the house shouting. Locals gathered and called the police.

Policespeak

"We have arrested Harijan; he was produced before the court today and remanded in police custody. We are investigating further," said senior inspector from Malwani police station Deepak Phatangre.