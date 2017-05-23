Mumbai Crime: Youth shows model as call girl on social media, gets arrested



Accused Kausar Khan

The Malad Police has arrested a 23-year-old man for morphing a model's picture and uploading it on social media by showing her as a call girl. Officers said the accused had given his own mobile number as the contact, and would chat with customers posing as her, as well as take money from them.

The case came to light after the 22-year-old model lodged a complaint in February after a friend of hers told her that her nude pictures had been doing the rounds on social media, with she being shown as a call girl seeking money for dating.

The accused, who was arrested from Kurla on Sunday, had put up the pictures on Instagram, OkCupid and Badoo under the name Priti Sharma.

Of dating and desires

The police said that during the inquiry they came across a number given with the fake profile, which led them to the accused, identified as Kausar Khan. "He lives in Kurla (West) with his wife and family, and presented himself as a share broker," said an officer. "He had downloaded the complainant's picture, morphed it and posted it on Instagram and dating sites OkCupid and Badoo under the name Priti Sharma with his mobile number listed as contact."

Those who got in touch on his number, Khan made them give advance payment via Paytm and Airtel Money, and then chatted with them himself posing as the woman. The police said that when they seized his three mobile phones, they found intimate chats between him and other men.

"He chatted with some customers, even flirted with them. He would chat with the men about their sexual desires, asking them to describe the sexual positions in which they wanted to see her, and even get them to talk about their fantasies," said the officer.

In custody

"We have arrested the accused and seized his three mobile phones, as well as debit and credit cards," said another officer. He has been booked under IPC sections 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 509 (word or gesture to insult modesty of women), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security or will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery to harm reputation) and 471 (using forged document as genuine), and under relevant sections of the IT Act. He was produced before the Borivli court yesterday, which sent him to police custody till May 26.