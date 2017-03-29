Mumbai Crime: Youth stabbed, hit on head in Mahim for not letting go of phone

Three men came up to him in Mahim and demanded his mobile; hit him on head, stabbed him and snatched it

Three men stabbed a youth after he refused to hand over his mobile phone to them.

A scuffle broke out over the refusal and ended after the victim was hit on the head with a rod and stabbed. He is now undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police have arrested two people in the matter and are looking for the absconding accused.

The incident happened on Monday night when the victim, Anees Shaikh, was standing near Raheja Hospital bridge in Mahim. The accused, identified as Salman Shaikh along with two of his friends, one of whom is a minor, approached him and asked for his mobile phone; Anees refused.

The trio then tried to snatch it and Anees tried to stop them. In the melee, one of the three accused hit Anees on his head with a stick, leaving him bleeding. Anees still refused to let go of his phone. It was then that one of the accused stabbed him and the three fled with his phone. Anees was rushed to a nearby hospital and his condition is stable at present, sources said.

"The Shahunagar police have registered an FIR. They have caught two of the accused," said DCP, Zone V, Paramjit Singh Dahiya.

Of the two accused caught, one is a minor, and the police are on the lookout for the third man.

The arrested duo was produced in court on Monday and sent to police custody.