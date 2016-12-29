Mumbai crime: Youths sexually abuse 12-year-old, threaten to kill him



In a shameful act, a group of four youths sexually abused a 12-year-old boy and even threatened to kill him, while he was returning home in Malad East, after completing work at a nearby temple. On reaching home, when he narrated the incident to his parents, they approached the Kurar police station and registered a complaint. The cops swung into action and arrested one of the accused. The remaining three are still at large.

Police sources said that the victim used to clean a temple located in Kandivali area to earn money as his family was very poor.

On the day of the incident, the boy was returning home around 10 pm after finishing work at the temple. Finding him alone, four youths suddenly stopped him and started abusing him physically. When the boy started crying, they threatened to kill him. Later, he was allowed to go. On reaching home, when his mother asked him what the matter was, he narrated the entire incident to her. She immediately took him to the police station and registered a complaint.

An officer from Kurar police station said, “We registered a case after receiving the complaint. One of the accused identified as Sagar Rai (21) has been arrested. We are trying to catch hold of the other three at the earliest.”