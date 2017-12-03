Mumbai Crime: 48-year-old man booked for cheating people of Rs 84 lakh

The police have booked a 48-year-old man for allegedly cheating people of Rs 84 lakh. Arun Rajaram Jadhav and his relatives and friends gave cash to the accused, Pradeep Raut, to invest in profitable schemes

Representational Pic

Thereafter, he managed to extract '84 lakh from his trusting clients. When he failed to return the money in time, Jadhav filed a complaint a few months ago. Senior Inspector Venkat Patil of Ghatkopar police station, said, "We have recorded the victim's statement, and the accused will be arrested. soon." A case of cheating has been registered against Raut.

