Mumbai crime caught on camera: Woman steals earring from Amy Billimoria's store



Screen Grab from CCTV footage at the store

There's a fine line between being a kleptomaniac and a shoplifter, and then lastly you have someone who is a compulsive stealer.

There's no saying which one of these three categories a middle-aged woman belongs to, who, on Tuesday, visited fashion designer Amy Billimoria's Juhu showroom on the pretext of buying a saree, but instead, stole a pair of earrings from the shop's bridal section.

The unidentified lady can be seen browsing clothes in the bridal section of the shop while an assistant watches over her and helps her pick out her clothes. But the minute the assistant walks away and this lady pretends to follow, she makes a quick pit stop at the jewelry shelf and is captured by the CCTV camera picking up something and dropping it into her bag. The lady finally left the store without buying anything.

"We do an inventory check every morning before we open the store; that's when we realized on Wednesday morning that a pair of chaand earrings were missing," said Billimoria, speaking with Midday. A review of the CCTV footage showed exactly what had gone down. "The woman first asked to see some sarees, and when she saw that no other customer was around, she asked the assistant to get her a blouse as well. That's when she stole the earrings." Billimoria hazards a guess that this wasn't the first time the shoplifter had visited her store. "She picked out the earrings with quick precision.

A lot of my friends complain about such incidents happening regularly but this is the first time it has happened with me. She (the shoplifter) is such a well-dressed lady who looks like she comes from an affluent family and she even had a Michael Kors on her...no one would guess she could do something like this."

Billimoria visited the Santacruz Police Station at around 7 PM on Wednesday with the CCTV footage and all other relevant details of the robbery that had taken place at her outlet. Although all preliminary paperwork and statements were taken, the FIR is scheduled to be lodged on Thursday afternoon.

"The whole idea is to book these people not for the money that was lost via the theft but because they are anti-social elements who can do anything anywhere," concluded Billimoria.

