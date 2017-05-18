Mumbai Crime: Conman forges ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan's sign in Rs 8.73 cr racket



The conman forged ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan's signature

Years after he duped five people out of Rs 8.73 crore under the pretext of giving them premium houses under the chief minister's quota, a conman from Mira Bhayander has been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The accused, Manoj Singh Thakur, is a resident of Mira Bhayander, who not only told people that he was a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Uttar Pradesh, but also forged the signature, letterhead and stamps of the then CM, Prithviraj Chavan to make his scam seem more believable.

Thakur was arrested on Tuesday after he failed to secure interim relief from the Bombay High Court, after Kandivli (E) resident Gautam Bohra lodged a complaint against him. As per Bohra's complaint, Thakur met him a few years ago, claiming to be a MLC from UP. Thakur told Bohra that he could get him MHADA flats at affordable rates using his influence. Bohra paid a total of Rs 2.44 crore, but Thakur did not fulfil his promise.

Investigators suspect that the accused may have cheated many others in a similar fashion. Thakur has been charged under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC.