Mumbai Crime: Distant relative arrested for 11-year-old Juhu boy's death

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested the prime suspect in the suspicious death of an 11-year-old, whose body was found in the Versova mangroves on November 26, four days after he went missing from his locality in Irla

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested the prime suspect in the suspicious death of an 11-year-old, whose body was found in the Versova mangroves on November 26, four days after he went missing from his locality in Irla.





Representational picture

Sources close to investigation said a person identified as Ravi Waghela, 37, had been detained. "We questioned several people, including his friends and family, to understand what may have led to his murder until it was found that the boy had been spotted with the accused," said a police officer.

Spotted on CCTV

DCP (detection) Nisar Tamboli told mid-day, "We have apprehended the accused, and he has been handed over to the 7uhu police station." A police officer said, "The team of crime branch unit IX, led by senior police inspector Mahesh Desai, began questioning the suspects and simultaneously scanning the CCTV footage of the vicinity, in which the accused was seen walking with the boy. When the accused was detained, he denied doing anything at first, but further probe into his whereabouts nailed his lies." Sources added, "The interrogation is yet to be concluded, but primary probe points to an alleged failed sexual assault attempt on the boy, which may have led to his death. The police have been interrogating the accused to ascertain the exact reason."



Ravi Waghela was found dead inside a mangrove patch in Versova

Strangled to death?

It is also being suspected that the accused strangled the boy to death and left his body in the mangroves, where he had allegedly taken the minor on the pretext of showing him different birds.

Family in shock

The deceased boy's uncle told mid-day, "The arrest has come as a huge shock for the entire family. We had never doubted Ravi until he was caught. In fact, he even assisted us in putting up pamphlets for our missing child. We never thought he could take him away from us. The police have been very cooperative with us and, within days, have solved the case."