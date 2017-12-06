Mumbai Crime: Female tutor molested while on her way to the gym by man she helped

Police come to tutor's house to record statement against accused; begin investigation within hours

Turns out, the Mumbai police doesn't always have a delayed response for women who have been sexually harassed. Neha Doshi, a Juhu-based tutor, who was molested by a stranger when she was on her way to the gym early on Tuesday morning, received a quick and caring response from the cops after she approached them for help.



Neha Doshi

Recalling the incident, Doshi told mid-day, "I left from home at 6.45 am to go to the gym. It was raining and too dark as the streetlights were off. But, I've been living in this area for the last 16 years and have never had safety issues, so I walked ahead. Later, a man came up to me, asking if I could drop him a little ahead since he didn't have an umbrella. I said I'd drop him till my gym. He was completely drenched. He was wearing a maroon shirt and dark trousers; I could hardly see his face but he looked like he was 25 years old."

Molester says 'thanks'

The two stopped once they were near Doshi's gym and she began walking towards the ground-floor structure. The man then proceeded to 'thank' her, by touching her back and moving his hand lower still. Doshi turned around in shock and yelled at him to stop. The man then hurriedly moved ahead. Doshi said, "I was ready to call my gym trainers for help. But he turned and went on the same route we'd just come from. I was so upset that I did not see if he ran or walked." When Doshi got home, she tweeted to the Mumbai police about the incident. Within minutes, she got a message from the cops, where she shared her contact details. Later, they called her and asked her if she's safe and whether they should send any police protection for her. She declined, saying she was safe at home. The cops then advised her to file a complaint, as the guy could be a stalker.

Helpful cops step in

"I also got a call from a woman cop and a senior local police official; they were very helpful," she said. In the evening, women officers from the Juhu police went to Neha's house and recorded her statement. The cops are now investigating the case and scanning CCTV footage of the spot.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go