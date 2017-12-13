Mumbai Crime: Godman molests, assaults 19-year-old girl during 'healing' session

Five years after a Jain guru Manohar Muni, 60, was arrested for molesting and assaulting a 19-year-old girl, the Mulund metropolitan magistrate's court sentenced him to two years of imprisonment on Tuesday

Five years after a Jain guru Manohar Muni, 60, was arrested for molesting and assaulting a 19-year-old girl, the Mulund metropolitan magistrate's court sentenced him to two years of imprisonment on Tuesday.



Pic for representation

In the complaint filed by the victim, she mentioned that the accused misbehaved with her in a room at a temple near the Vijay Nagar society in Mulund West, when she visited him for a healing session. She used to consult him for some guidance in dealing with her ailment. During such a session on April 6, 2012, the accused tried to touch her inappropriately and assaulted her when she raised an alarm.

Following the incident, the Mulund police had registered a case against Muni under sections 354 (molestation), 323 (causing hurt) and 506(2) (issuing threats) of IPC and arrested him. Speaking to mid-day, Shripad Kale, senior PI, Mulund police station, confirmed the development and said, "The court sentenced him to two years in jail and slapped a fine a '50,000."

