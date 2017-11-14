Mumbai Crime: Korean woman molested in elevator of south Mumbai hotel

A woman from South Korea was allegedly groped in the elevator of a south Mumbai hotel last week. The accused, said to have taken advantage of the fact that the woman thought he was the bell boy at the hotel, was arrested by the cops at the Pydhonie police station as per reports by Hindustan Times.



Representational Image

As per the police, the 30-year-old woman had come to the city to complete a research project and had come to the city after staying in Delhi for 20 days and intended to return to Delhi after spending 15 days in Mumbai.

The victim had booked a room at a 2 star hotel in Pydhonie through an online portal. She arrived at Mumbai airport and took a taxi to her hotel. As per her statement, she said she saw a man standing outside the hotel and thought he was a bell boy and handed him her bag to help her with her luggage.

While she was completing her check-in formalities, the hotel employees assumed that the accused at the victim were together and didn’t object. As per the police, when the woman entered the lift, the man followed her in. The victim then said, that he then took advantage of the misunderstanding and lunged at her, hugged her and started touching her inappropriately. That is when the woman stopped the lift and ran down to the reception area screaming for help. She then complained to the hotel manager.

The hotel staff then nabbed the accused, following which the woman approached the police and registered a complaint of molestation. As per the police the man has been arrested under section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman). The police said that the accused used to work as a hawker at Mohammed Ali road and that they arrested him based on the complaint of the woman.

