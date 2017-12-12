Mumbai Crime: Male babysitter molests minor girl in his care for three months

Parents of six-year-old used to leave child in care of neighbours as they were working

The Versova police have arrested a 42-year-old man who had been molesting a six-year-old girl from his neighbourhood for the past three months. The girl revealed her ordeal to her mother only on Saturday. The mother promptly went to the police, after which the man was arrested.



The 42-year-old being taken away by the cops. Pic/ Sneha Kharabe

Both parents of the girl go to work and leave the child in the care of neighbours. On Monday, the child told her mother that the neighbour had been touching her inappropriately. The mother then registered a complaint against the neighbour. During a medical examination it was revealed that the girl had been repeatedly molested. Also, she had been treated earlier for bleeding from her private parts. The child told the doctor that when the neighbour had molested her in September, she had started bleeding and he took her to a private clinic and got her treated. She said he used to take her to his room on the pretext of giving her chocolate and molest her. On Saturday, he molested her again, which is when the girl finally told her mother.

The man has been booked under IPC sections 354 (Outraging women modesty), and 376 (rape) and relevant sections of Prevention Of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

