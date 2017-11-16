Mumbai Crime: Man slaps traffic cop for asking him to stop talking to his 'female friend'

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for slapping a traffic constable who objected to him causing a traffic nusance in Vashi’s Sector 28 on Tuesday night as per reports by Mumbai Mirror. The police say that the accused, who's father owns a popular Vada Pav centre in Koparkhairane area, was granted bail by a local court in Vashi.



Representational Image

As per a police official from the Khoparkhairane police station, "The man had parked his bike blocking the road near Hotel Blue Diamond in Vashi and it was creating a huge traffic problem. So a constable attached with the Vashi Traffic branch, asked the man, who was talking to a female friend, to move his bike. This angered him." The man started abusing the policeman and even slapped him. The whole episode was recorded by an onlooker on his mobile phone.

The police official added, "We have arrested the accused and booked him for IPC sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace)."

