Mumbai Crime: Man takes obscene pictures of minor girl at Gateway Of India, held

A 20-year-old man was arrested from Gateway Of India, for taking objectionable pictures of two teenage girls on Friday. The police have registered a case of outraging a woman’s modesty against the accused as per reports by the Times of India.



Representational Image

The man was from Ambernath and was caught by one of the girls taking pictures of them. As per the police the girl who lodged the complaint was taking a stroll along Gateway Of India with a friend when she noticed two men sitting on the parapet staring and jeering at her.

She also noticed that one of them was taking pictures with his phone. When she confronted them the men said that they were taking selfies. A police officer said, "The girl snatched the phone from the accused and, on checking the contents, found close-up pictures of her body." She then called up the police who took him into custody.

