Mumbai crime: Belt-wielding goons thrash car driver over parking tiff

Victim was attacked after he told one of them to park bike elsewhere, instead of blocking gate



Sarkar Plaza Apartments on Hill Road, Bandra, where the incident took place. (Inset) Driver Sagar Gawli. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Barely a week after a Nashik businessman died after he was thrown off a bridge for reprimanding speeding bikers, a group of young men thrashed a driver with leather belts inside a Bandra residential society because he allegedly asked one of them not to park in front of the gate.

On Saturday evening, Sagar Gawli (40) was waiting in the car below his employer Faiyaz Virani's building in Sarkar Plaza, Bandra West, when he spotted a young man park his bike right outside the gate of the building and block the entry. When Gawli approached the man and asked him to park his vehicle elsewhere, the man broke into an argument. In the ensuing fight, the man slapped him. Gawli hit him back, but was caught off guard when two of his friends joined the fight.

The two men, armed with leather belts, were captured on CCTV cameras thrashing Gawli. "On hearing the commotion, I looked out of the window and noticed a few young boys beat up my driver mercilessly. I rushed downstairs and tried to intervene. When that did not help, I called the police control room and asked for help. However, by the time the Bandra police reached the spot, the men had fled," said Virani, who is also chairman of the building.

Virani rushed Gawli to Bhabha Hospital. "He had to get six to seven stitches to the head. His eye is swollen and he has been told to rest for at least a week," said Virani.

According to Virani, the trio looked like they were college students. "I cannot believe that youngsters can be so violent that they would thrash somebody twice their age."

The Bandra police registered an FIR and are on the lookout for the accused.