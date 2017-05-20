Mumbai Crime: Labourer turns firm director, dupes people of Rs 1cr

Representational picture

A 46-year-old labourer, who was made the director of a real estate company, sold a single farmhouse multiple times, duping at least 23 people of Rs 1.33 crore. The accused, Rajesh Mane, has now been arrested by the Powai police. Other accused in the case then went on to open other companies and again sell the same farmhouse to dozens of other victims.

The Powai police last year had registered an FIR against 10 people connected to a real estate company, including its owner. According to the Powai police, the complainant in the case said that in 2012, he had seen an advertisement in a Marathi newspaper offering a farmhouse in the Chambargani area in Raigad.

The company promised to complete work at the farmhouse by June 2014. Under this pretext, the accused collected money from 23 investors at the company office at Powai Plaza. However, in 2014, the company went underground.

Later, it was revealed that another accused, Sandeep Jadhav, opened an office in Bhandup and allegedly sold the same property to other investors. The owner of the company, Sudharshan Jadhav, also opened another company in Titwala and collected money under the same pretext.

During investigations, Mane's name cropped up and he was arrested. Mane is believed to have bought 81 guntha land in Poladpur, which the police are contemplating on attaching in the case, said an officer.