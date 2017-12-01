Mumbai Crime: Santacruz man robbed inside Worli hotel

Santacruz resident Avesh Darbar, 28, was waiting with his luggage in the lobby of Blue Sea Banquet Hall in Worli on Tuesday, when he was robbed of valuables amounting to over Rs 2 lakh

No matter how many CCTVs they install around their premises, it seems not even three- and five-star hotels in the city are safe. Santacruz resident Avesh Darbar, 28, was waiting with his luggage in the lobby of Blue Sea Banquet Hall in Worli on Tuesday, when he was robbed of valuables amounting to over Rs 2 lakh.

Rizvi Park resident, Darbar said, "I was at the hotel for some personal work. I kept my entire luggage, comprising two bags, on a chair beside me. While I was browsing through a newspaper that someone stole one of my bags. When I realised a bag was missing, I immediately started sifting through the bag that was left behind, and realised that the thief had escaped with all my money and valuables."

In his complaint, Darbar said that the bag contained a silver coin and cash up to Rs 2 lakh. "After I raised alarm the security staff searched ac­ro­ss the hotel premises, but obviously came back empty handed."

A Worli police officer said, "The incident took place arou­nd 11.30 pm. We have booked an unknown person under section 380 (theft) of the IPC. We have recovered CCTV footage from the hotel’s lobby. We are also monitoring the footage from the hotel’s gates."

